August 26, 2019

Researchers identify fundamental properties of cells that affect how tissue structures form

by Kendra Gerlach, Virginia Commonwealth University

liver
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers have found that changing the mechanical properties of individual cells disrupts their ability to remain stable, profoundly affecting their health and the health of the tissue that comprises them.

In the September issue of the journal Current Biology, Virginia Commonwealth University researchers, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Florida, identify a fundamental factor in maintaining a stable multicellular structure: the LINC complex.

The LINC complex—a group of proteins known as the nuclear linker of nucleoskeleton to cytoskeleton—anchors the nucleus to the cell. The study, using 3-D culture models of cell clusters known as acini, suggests that mechanically disrupting the LINC complex destabilizes the clusters.

"If these main connections that help anchor the nucleus are disrupted, the cells try their best to compensate in order to keep things normal," said Vani Narayanan, a in the Department of Biomedical Engineering in the VCU College of Engineering and lead co-author of the study. "Unfortunately, this compensation becomes over-compensation. Various proteins that should ideally remain in nominal amounts within the cell for proper cellular function get unregulated, causing rapid movement of cells within the acinus, abnormal cell division and migration and, hence, the system collapses."

Problems with cells such as —which separate the body from the outside environment and provide barriers between different areas inside organs, such as the liver, and are critical for and organ function—are linked to defective wound healing and the development and progression of diseases such as cancer.

"The mechanics of the cells affect how tissue structures form," said Daniel Conway, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and co-author of the study. "If you change the mechanical properties of individual cells, they lose the ability to form more complex tissue or to stay organized. ... The structures actually aren't that stable, [therefore] disruptions in physical connections between or within can result in these structures collapsing."

Explore further

Cells lacking nuclei struggle to move in 3-D environments
More information: Qiao Zhang et al. Mechanical Stabilization of the Glandular Acinus by Linker of Nucleoskeleton and Cytoskeleton Complex, Current Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2019.07.021
Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by Virginia Commonwealth University
Citation: Researchers identify fundamental properties of cells that affect how tissue structures form (2019, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-fundamental-properties-cells-affect-tissue.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preparation of 1mg/ml BSA

22 hours ago

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Aug 25, 2019

Mixed bag: dietary and supplement interventions on patient outcomes

Aug 24, 2019

Is the initial dark carbon water from a purifier safe to drink?

Aug 24, 2019

Enol forms of nucleobases

Aug 21, 2019

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Aug 21, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration