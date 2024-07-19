The Virginia Commonwealth University, (VCU) was founded in 1838 in Richmond, Virginia. VCU has approximately 32,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. VCU is noted for high research activity in the combined medical school and research institute. The VCU Medical Center is ranked high for complex surgeries including heart transplants. The Lois E. and Eugene P. Trani Life Science Building is relatively new and promotes research in the life sciences. VCU's analytical chemistry Dr. John B. Fenn was awarded a Nobel Prize in 2002.

Address Harrison House 816 West Franklin Street P.O. Box 842036 Richmond, Virginia 23284-2036 Website http://www.vcu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Commonwealth_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

