July 29, 2019

Thermal management of hybrid nanoparticles

by Argonne National Laboratory

Thermal management of hybrid nanoparticles
Two-dimensional maps of the temporal and spectral response of 4 ML CdSe NPLs to 3.46 μm pump excitation as a solid film (left) and in methylcyclohexane-d14. Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

In a recent study published in Nanoscale, researchers show increases in cooling time for poorer hydrocarbon solvents compared to better solvents, indicate penetration of solvent into the ligand layer facilitates improved heat transfer to the matrix.

Heat transfer across hybrid organic-inorganic interfaces was measured by infrared pump, electronic probe spectroscopy (IPEP) which does not use electronic excitation, thereby removing any measurement artifacts.

Matching vibrational and molecular structure of ligands with surrounding solvents allows for quicker cooling of colloidal nanocrystals, which has implications for in areas such as thermoelectrics.

Details

  • Femtosecond infrared pulses up organic ligands which transfer heat to attached inorganic nanoparticles, changing the bandgap on a 10 picosecond time-scale, followed by loss of heat to the surrounding solvent over hundreds of picoseconds.
  • IPEP measurements were performed at CNM using ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy.

More information: Benjamin T. Diroll et al. Heating and cooling of ligand-coated colloidal nanocrystals in solid films and solvent matrices, Nanoscale (2019). DOI: 10.1039/C9NR01473J

Journal information: Nanoscale

Provided by Argonne National Laboratory

Citation: Thermal management of hybrid nanoparticles (2019, July 29) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-thermal-hybrid-nanoparticles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Nanoparticle colloid systems in molten inorganic salts
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)