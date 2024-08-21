Nanoscale is a collaborative venture between RSC Publishing and a leading nanoscience research centre, the National Center for Nanoscience and Technology (NCNST) in Beijing, China. The journal publishes fortnightly issues, complementing and building on the nano content already published across the RSC Publishing journal portfolio.  Since its launch in late 2009, Nanoscale has quickly established itself as a platform for high-quality community-spanning research which bridges the various disciplines involved with nanoscience and nanotechnology, publishing important research from leading international research groups.

Publisher
RCS
Website
http://pubs.rsc.org/en/journals/journalissues/nr
Impact factor
7.367 (2016)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Nanoscale

New study unveils formation secrets of tiny rare earth elements

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin's School of Natural Sciences have revealed a novel route to the formation of bastnäsite, a crucial mineral for the extraction of rare earth elements (REEs). Their work offers promise ...

Nanomaterials

Jun 25, 2024

0

0

Study reveals reversible assembly of platinum catalyst

Chemists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, Stony Brook University (SBU), and their collaborators have uncovered new details of the reversible assembly and disassembly of a platinum catalyst. ...

Nanomaterials

Jun 3, 2024

0

87

Novel hydrogel removes microplastics from water

Microplastics pose a great threat to human health. These tiny plastic debris can enter our bodies through the water we drink and increase the risk of illnesses. They are also an environmental hazard; found even in remote ...

Nanomaterials

Apr 12, 2024

0

203

page 1 from 26