Nanoscale is a collaborative venture between RSC Publishing and a leading nanoscience research centre, the National Center for Nanoscience and Technology (NCNST) in Beijing, China. The journal publishes fortnightly issues, complementing and building on the nano content already published across the RSC Publishing journal portfolio. Since its launch in late 2009, Nanoscale has quickly established itself as a platform for high-quality community-spanning research which bridges the various disciplines involved with nanoscience and nanotechnology, publishing important research from leading international research groups.

Publisher RCS Website http://pubs.rsc.org/en/journals/journalissues/nr Impact factor 7.367 (2016)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA