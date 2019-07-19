July 19, 2019

Study finds small mammals aid expansion of warm-climate trees

by University of Maine

chipmunk
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new study by Alessio Mortelliti, an assistant professor of wildlife habitat ecology at the University of Maine, finds small mammals could affect whether trees spread to new areas in a warming climate.

Mortelliti's research, which was published in the journal Oikos, looks at the behavior of small forest mammals that eat acorns and other tree seeds.

By choosing certain seeds and rejecting others, the animals can alter the that make up a forest, according to a Second Century Stewardship news release.

If they eat all the seeds in their territory, those seeds can't grow into new trees. Seeds that are carried away, stored for later, and then forgotten can germinate away from their parent tree, the release states.

Mortelliti and his team studied how animals react to "new" or unfamiliar seeds of warmer-climate trees.

"The way in which seed predators contend with the novel or fruit, and the way in which this interaction subsequently unfolds could have dramatic consequences on a plant species' successful establishment in the new ecosystem," the researchers wrote.

Results suggest the interaction between and novel seeds may have cascading effects on climate‐induced plant range shifts and community composition, according to the researchers.

Explore further

How personalities of wild small mammals affect forest structure
More information: Alessio Mortelliti et al. Small mammal controls on the climate‐driven range shift of woody plant species, Oikos (2019). DOI: 10.1111/oik.06643
Journal information: Oikos

Provided by University of Maine
Citation: Study finds small mammals aid expansion of warm-climate trees (2019, July 19) retrieved 19 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-small-mammals-aid-expansion-warm-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is de-extinction of dinosaurs theoretically possible?

3 hours ago

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

4 hours ago

The "randomness" of evolution

5 hours ago

Is there vaccine non-effectiveness?

14 hours ago

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

Jul 17, 2019

New target for treating pancreatic cancer identified

Jul 17, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration