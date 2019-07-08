July 8, 2019

New probe could help surgeons more accurately remove tumours

by RCSI

New probe could help surgeons more accurately remove tumours
The photo shows a member of Prof O'Shea's research team, Dr Dan Wu, Postdoctoral Fellow in the RCSI Department of Chemistry, who is the first author on the paper. Credit: Maxwell Photography

A study led by researchers at RCSI's Department of Chemistry has the potential to help surgeons more accurately remove tumours and detect cancer in lymph nodes during surgery. The research, led by RCSI Professor of Chemistry Donal O'Shea, has been published in Chemical Science.

Bringing together expertise in chemistry and biotechnology, the research team has identified the potential benefit of fluorescence imaging as a way of detecting during surgery, developing a probe that lights up when it detects cancer.

According to Professor O'Shea, "This is a very significant development which has the potential to transform the surgical management of cancer, improving outcomes for patients. Almost 60% of all will undergo surgery as part of their treatment."

"A new technology that could improve surgical outcomes by giving the surgical team real-time, informative images during the would have a wide-ranging and sustained impact on the care of cancer patients."

Addressing the next steps, Professor O'Shea said, "At the moment, this is science. A clinical trial is our next goal and that would allow the full potential of this discovery to be realised for patients, enhancing detection of life-threatening diseases and improving outcomes of surgical procedures."

The team has recently secured funding for a project on colorectal cancer diagnosis and treatment under the Project Ireland 2040 Disruptive Technology Innovation Fund in collaboration with leading cancer surgeon Professor Ronan Cahill in the Mater University Hospital, UCD and Dublin based industry partners IBM-research and Deciphex.

The project will look at combining tissues responsive probes, and machine learning to transform medical care for colorectal cancer patients.

This paper, RGD Conjugated Cell Uptake Off to On Responsive NIR-AZA Fluorophores: Applications toward Intraoperative Fluorescence Guided Surgery, is published in the current edition of Chemical Science.

Explore further

Anti-inflammatory use during surgery could improve cancer outcomes
More information: Dan Wu et al, RGD conjugated cell uptake off to on responsive NIR-AZA fluorophores: applications toward intraoperative fluorescence guided surgery, Chemical Science (2019). DOI: 10.1039/C9SC02197C
Journal information: Chemical Science

Provided by RCSI
Citation: New probe could help surgeons more accurately remove tumours (2019, July 8) retrieved 9 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-probe-surgeons-accurately-tumours.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubt about calculating the solubility of lamivudine (3TC)

13 hours ago

How About Booger Problems in Reaction Stoichiometry

Jul 08, 2019

Mixing Substances

Jul 08, 2019

Selection of Flocculant for Industrial Wastewater Clarification

Jul 07, 2019

Molten ammonium nitrate

Jul 04, 2019

Styrene to inert Hydrogen and inert Carbon

Jul 01, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration