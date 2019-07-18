July 18, 2019

NASA's Aqua satellite finds Tropical Storm Danas over Ryuku Islands

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Aqua satellite finds Tropical Storm Danas over Ryuku Islands
On July 16, 2019, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Depression Danas in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NASA's Aqua satellite found Tropical Storm Danas moving over Japan's Ryuku island chain in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean.

The Ruyku islands include Osumi, Tokara, Amami, Okinawa, Yonaguni and the Sakishima Islands. The island chain extends southwest from Kyushu to Taiwan.

On July 18 at 1:20 a.m. EDT (0520 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Danas that showed a large storm over Japan's Ryuku Island chain. The image shows that Danas is being affected by , where winds at different levels of the atmosphere around the tropical cyclone are pushing against it and affecting the storm's shape. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted, "A large area of deep convection sheared 60 nautical miles southward of a consolidating low-level center.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), on July 18, the center of Danas was located near latitude 26.7 degrees north and longitude 123.6 degrees west. Danas was about 215 nautical miles west of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Danas was moving to the north and had maximum sustained winds near 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Danas to veer to the north-northeast and run parallel to the east coast of China, moving into the Yellow Sea and across the Korean peninsula. Danas is expected to dissipate after it moves into the Sea of Japan.

Explore further

NASA finds tropical storm Danas northeast of the Philippines
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA's Aqua satellite finds Tropical Storm Danas over Ryuku Islands (2019, July 18) retrieved 18 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-nasa-aqua-satellite-tropical-storm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Rockstrøm et al - Planetary boundaries

Jul 17, 2019

Greenland Wildfire

Jul 17, 2019

Mw6.6 Quake offshore of NW Western Australia, Australia ... NOW

Jul 14, 2019

M 7.3 Nthrn Indonesia ... 2nd large quake for the day

Jul 14, 2019

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

Jul 13, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 13, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration