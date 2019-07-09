July 9, 2019

More legroom, less conversation for Uber riders who pay

by Cathy Bussewitz

More legroom, less conversation for Uber riders who pay
In this May 10, 2019, file photo a banner for Uber is draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange before the world's largest ride-hailing service holds its initial public offering. Uber is letting passengers request a more comfortable ride if they're willing to pay. The ride-hailing giant launched "comfort" rides Tuesday, July 9. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Uber is letting passengers tell their driver in advance that they'd like a little less conversation, and more legroom, if they're willing to pay.

The ride-hailing giant launched "" rides Tuesday. Riders are guaranteed a minimum amount of legroom in cars less than five years old and can use the app to tell drivers they don't want to talk. Comfort rides cost 20% to 40% more for time and distance than standard Uber rides.

Uber says it's responding to requests from and other riders.

The move could help Uber boost revenue, which could nudge the company closer to profitability.

Uber has yet to turn a profit and lost $1 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Executives have said it could take years to turn a profit.

Explore further

Rude Uber riders could be booted from the app

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: More legroom, less conversation for Uber riders who pay (2019, July 9) retrieved 9 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-legroom-conversation-uber-riders.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How accurate can the shadow of a large sundial be?

1 hour ago

How do I select the right motor and gear ratio for mid-drive?

1 hour ago

The speed of molecules and a machine that sorts them

Jul 06, 2019

Rigid high magnetic permeability materials

Jul 05, 2019

The physics behind 3D printing

Jul 04, 2019

Designing an Automatic Coolant Monitoring System for CNC Machines

Jul 04, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration