Uber riders can buy transit tickets on app for Denver

Riders in Denver will soon be able to buy tickets for public transportation using the Uber app, the latest step on the ride-hailing company's mission to become a one-stop shop for transportation.

Potential Uber riders will see a transit option alongside UberX and Black, along with the price and trip duration, and will be able to purchase a ticket for the bus or train instead of hailing an Uber.

Uber announced Thursday it will be rolling out the feature to Denver customers over the next few weeks.

Uber and its U.S. rival Lyft have been working with cities to include information about public transportation options in their apps. But this is the first time either company has made it possible for customers to actually buy tickets for public transportation on the app.

