September 23, 2017

London mayor: Uber to blame for loss of license in city

An Uber App is displayed on a phone in London, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. London's transport authority said Friday it won't renew Uber's license to operate in the British capital, arguing that it demonstrates a lack of corporate responsibility with implications in public safety and security. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

London's mayor said Saturday that people angry about the decision by transit authorities to strip Uber of its license to operate in the city should blame the ride-hailing company itself.

"I have every sympathy with Uber drivers and customers affected by this decision, but their anger really should be directed at Uber," Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

The city's transportation agency, Transport for London, said Friday that it would not renew Uber's license when it expires Sept. 30, citing a lack of .

The agency said the factors it considered included Uber's "approach to reporting serious criminal offenses" and its use of software designed to evade the authorities.

Khan said in a statement that it would be wrong "to license Uber if there was any way this could pose a threat to Londoners' safety or security."

Uber has long been a target of complaints from and companies. Cab drivers say Uber drivers don't have to comply with the same licensing standards, giving the ride-hailing service an unfair advantage and placing the public at risk.

Uber said it plans to appeal and accused London's regulator of caving in to special interests "who want to restrict ."

It can keep operating in the city pending the outcome of the appeal.

More than 500,000 people have signed an protesting the decision not to renew Uber's license. Uber has 3.5 million customers and 40,000 drivers in London.

