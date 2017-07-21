Uber's airport service in Madrid under attack from town hall

July 23, 2017
Uber's airport service in Madrid under attack from town hall
In this photo taken on June 11, 2014, a taxi driver protests against Uber during a 24 hour taxi strike in Madrid, Spain. In a statement Saturday July 22, 2017, the city of Madrid has asked Spain's anti-trust watchdog to investigate whether Uber's new airport transport service violates fair competition laws saying tariffs may violate several articles of the Law of Unfair Competition and consumer rights if they are below the cost of providing the service. (AP Photo/Paul White)

The city of Madrid has asked Spain's anti-trust watchdog to investigate whether Uber's new airport transport service violates fair competition laws.

Uber, the San Francisco-headquartered mobile ride-hailing service, offers rides from 15-29 euros ($17-$34) from Madrid's airport to the city center. The fare for taxis is set at 30 euros ($35).

In a statement Saturday evening, Madrid's city hall says "(Uber's) tariffs may violate several articles of the Law of Unfair Competition and consumer rights if they are below the cost of providing the service."

Taxi drivers in Spain went on strike in March and May to protest what they say is from Uber and the Madrid-based car service Cabify.

Unions claim these companies flout a law stipulating there should be one private company vehicle for every 30 taxis.

Explore further: Taxis strike across Spain to protest Uber, Cabify services

Related Stories

Taxis strike across Spain to protest Uber, Cabify services

May 30, 2017

Taxi drivers across Spain set off firecrackers and threw objects at police Tuesday as they went on strike to protest the increase in cars run by private companies like Uber that offer cheaper, mobile ride-hailing services.

Polish taxi drivers protest against Uber

June 5, 2017

Two thousand Polish taxi drivers on Monday snarled traffic in the capital Warsaw by driving at a snail's pace to protest against competitors including the controversial ride-sharing app Uber.

Recommended for you

Google, EU dig in for long war

July 20, 2017

Google and the EU are gearing up for a battle that could last years, with the Silicon Valley behemoth facing a relentless challenge to its ambition to expand beyond search results.

Strengthening 3-D printed parts for real-world use

July 20, 2017

From aerospace and defense to digital dentistry and medical devices, 3-D printed parts are used in a variety of industries. Currently, 3-D printed parts are very fragile and only used in the prototyping phase of materials ...

Swimming robot probes Fukushima reactor to find melted fuel

July 19, 2017

An underwater robot entered a badly damaged reactor at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant Wednesday, capturing images of the harsh impact of its meltdown, including key structures that were torn and knocked out of place.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.