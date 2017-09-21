September 21, 2017

Dutch appeals court upholds ban on former Dutch Uber service

An appeals court has upheld the Dutch government's ban on a former Uber ride-hailing service in the Netherlands.

The College of Appeal for Businesses ruled Thursday that the government was justified in imposing penalty payments linked to its ban on UberPop. The service was banned in 2014 because it enabled drivers without a taxi license to pick up passengers.

Uber halted the service in 2015 in the Netherlands. It operates other services in Dutch cities using . Other countries, including France and Germany, also have banned UberPop.

In the same ruling, the court upheld Uber's appeal against a penalty payment of 650,000 euros ($775,000) linked to another of the company's services, UberX.

The company says in a statement that it welcomes that decision.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Dutch appeals court upholds ban on former Dutch Uber service (2017, September 21) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-dutch-appeals-court-uber.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Uber smartphone apps provisionally banned in Italy
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)