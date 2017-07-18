Uber banned from operating in Czech Republic's number 2 city

July 19, 2017
Uber

A court has once again banned Uber from operating in Brno, the Czech Republic's second-largest city.

It's the latest legal setback for the ride-sharing service, which is already banned in other European cities.

The Brno regional court first banned Uber in April after a legal complaint supported by the city. Brno City Hall said it was not against new taxi services provided they abided with the laws. Uber had argued it is not a common taxi company but the court ruled that it is.

Uber appealed that ruling and an appeals court suspended it last month for procedural reasons.

In the verdict published Wednesday, the Brno court banned Uber again unless it complies with the existing rules for taxi services.

Uber can launch another appeal.

Explore further: Uber banned in Czech Republic's second biggest city

Related Stories

EU states have right to ban Uber: top lawyer

July 4, 2017

EU member states can ban ride-hailing pioneer Uber without informing the European Commission because at heart it is an ordinary transport company under their jurisdiction, a top EU lawyer said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Microsoft cloud to help Baidu self-driving car effort

July 19, 2017

Microsoft's cloud computing platform will be used outside China for collaboration by members of a self-driving car alliance formed by Chinese internet search giant Baidu, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Making lab equipment on the cheap

July 18, 2017

Laboratory equipment is one of the largest cost factors in neuroscience. However, many experiments can be performed with good results using self-assembled setups involving 3-D printed components and self-programmed electronics. ...

Ultra-high-contrast digital sensing

July 17, 2017

Virtually any modern information-capture device—such as a camera, audio recorder, or telephone—has an analog-to-digital converter in it, a circuit that converts the fluctuating voltages of analog signals into strings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.