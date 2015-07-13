Uber makes it easier to arrange trips for other riders

Uber's ride-hailing app is making it easier for its users to set up trips for seniors and others who may not know their way around a smartphone but still need help getting around town.

The new feature, coming out Tuesday in an app update, is primarily designed for Uber users who want a simple way to arrange rides for parents, grandparents and other loved ones unable to drive themselves. Previously, Uber users ordering on behalf of another passenger had to call the driver to explain the situation.

When users ask to be picked up at somewhere besides their current location, the app will give them the option to designate the ride for someone else. The passenger won't need the Uber app; they'll get a text identifying the driver, car make and other information. Uber will charge the person who ordered the ride.

The new feature is being offered in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries.

Uber's biggest rival, Lyft, doesn't currently offer consumers the ability to arrange a ride for another passenger from inside its app.

