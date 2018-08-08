Uber faces new roadblock in New York on its way to IPO

August 9, 2018
Uber faces new roadblock in New York on its way to IPO
In this March 15, 2017 file photo, a sign marks a pick-up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. New York City is imposing a one-year moratorium on new ride-hailing licenses in Uber's largest U.S. market, raising the specter that other cities may adopt similar crackdowns as they try to ease traffic congestion. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Uber will have to navigate around a new regulatory pothole in New York on an already bumpy road to its initial public offering of stock next year.

New York City is imposing a one-year moratorium on new ride-hailing licenses in Uber's largest U.S. market, raising the specter that other cities may adopt similar crackdowns as they try to ease traffic congestion.

If that were to happen, it would be more difficult for Uber to boost its revenue and reverse its history of uninterrupted losses. That, in turn, would affect the price that investors are willing to pay for Uber's stock in the IPO that the San Francisco company plans to make next year.

Uber maintains that New York's moratorium is a bad idea.

Explore further: Lyft value jumps to $15.1 billion in new funding round

Related Stories

Uber back on the road in Vienna

April 27, 2018

Uber said Friday it had resumed operations in Vienna, two days after a court ruling took the ride-hailing service off the road following a complaint from a local taxi firm.

Recommended for you

Researchers find flaw in WhatsApp

August 8, 2018

Researchers at Israeli cybersecurity firm said Wednesday they had found a flaw in WhatsApp that could allow hackers to modify and send fake messages in the popular social messaging app.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.