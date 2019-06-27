June 27, 2019

Video: The chemistry behind black powder

by American Chemical Society

The chemistry behind black powder (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Old-school gunpowder is really called "black powder," and it was so crucial to the Revolutionary War effort that early Americans went to great (and gross) lengths to make it.

This week on Reactions, find out what exactly those lengths were:

Explore further

Video: Why does the moon smell like gunpowder?
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: The chemistry behind black powder (2019, June 27) retrieved 27 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-video-chemistry-black-powder.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Soil nutrient detection

3 hours ago

Difference between density fitting (DF) and resolution of the Identity (RI) approximations

4 hours ago

How does one prepare standards for headspace gas chromatography?

Jun 26, 2019

Non-enzyme detergent and egg whites

Jun 26, 2019

Absorptance versus absorbance

Jun 25, 2019

-R effect in benzene causes anti-aromaticity?

Jun 25, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration