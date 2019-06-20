Video: Why does the moon smell like gunpowder?

Credit: The American Chemical Society

After walking on the moon, astronauts hopped back into their lunar lander, bringing the heavenly body's dust along with them on their spacesuits.

They were surprised, and perplexed, to find that it smelled like spent gunpowder.

This week on Reactions, learn why moon dust might smell like the aftermath of a Civil War reenactment:

