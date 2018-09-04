Video: How 'double-acting' baking powder acts twice

September 6, 2018, American Chemical Society
How 'double-acting' baking powder acts twice (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Baking powder is used to raise baked goods like cakes and cookies. It's often sold under the label "double-acting," but what does that mean?

In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry of how baking powder can act twice to make bubbles in your .

