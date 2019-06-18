June 18, 2019

Gold adds the shine of reversible assembly to protein cages

by University of Tsukuba

Gold adds the shine of reversible assembly to protein cages
Credit: University of Tsukuba

Protein cages—capsule-like structures made up of numerous protein molecules—perform roles in nature that have inspired their application in areas such as drug delivery. Their controlled assembly is therefore of particular research interest; however, the stimuli responsive disassembly of protein cages has not yet been reported. Now, an international research team has reported gold-directed reversible assembly of 3-D protein cages. Their findings are published in Nature Research.

Reported methods for preparing cages based on , such as hydrogen bonding and , can result in stable cages; however, such assemblies are static and once formed do not offer any means of smart control. In contrast, assembly that uses to facilitate interactions between proteins provides a release mechanism.

Although metal-driven assembly of proteins has been reported, examples of 3-D structures prepared this way are rare. The researchers engineered a ring-shaped protein known as TRAP (trp RNA-binding attenuating protein) so that it exhibited equally spaced thiol groups of cysteine moieties. Adding a source of gold ions to the proteins in solution led to the assembly of 3-D protein cages, based on gold-sulfur interactions, within minutes.

"By modifying the protein building blocks we have been able to direct the assembly of cages in a way that also provides us with control of their stability," study author Kenji Iwasaki explains. "The proteins assembled within minutes of introducing gold into the system and cryo-electron microscopy allowed us to clearly see the formed structures, which have a diameter of approximately 22 nm."

Detailed analysis of the shape of the protein cages revealed that the structures are made up of 24 rings arranged to give six square apertures. This arrangement is known as a snub cube, an Archimedean solid that the researchers believe has not previously been observed in nature.

The cage structures were shown to be stable over a range of temperatures, including at 95 °C for multiple hours, and were also found to be robust in the presence of a range of chemicals capable of disrupting hydrogen-bonded structures. However, in the presence of reducing agents, including biologically relevant anti-oxidants present in the body, the cages could be disassembled.

"The reversible control of cage stability is an exciting feature in terms of providing smart properties for dynamic cargo delivery applications," Professor Iwasaki explains. "However, beyond these practical features, the observation of an unprecedented structural architecture that has not, to our knowledge, been observed in nature and has parallels in Islamic artwork, has provided an interesting dimension to our findings."

Explore further

Researchers create 'impossible' nano-sized protein cages with the help of gold
More information: Ali D. Malay et al. An ultra-stable gold-coordinated protein cage displaying reversible assembly, Nature (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1185-4
Journal information: Nature

Provided by University of Tsukuba
Citation: Gold adds the shine of reversible assembly to protein cages (2019, June 18) retrieved 18 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-gold-reversible-protein-cages.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Material as thin as a drinking straw and as flexible as a latex tube?

1 hour ago

Can Tungsten, Iridium, Osmium, Chromium, Vanadium, & Pure Silver mix after melting?

Jun 17, 2019

Can I mix carbon fiber fabric with most glues?

Jun 15, 2019

Mixing fluids in a flow

Jun 14, 2019

Penetration Theory proposed by Higbie (1935)

Jun 13, 2019

Relation between magnetism and material creep

Jun 08, 2019

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration