June 22, 2019

Daimler recalls more cars over emissions cheating: report

Daimler is coming under increasing pressure over possible emissions cheating
German auto giant Daimler has been ordered to recall a further 60,000 diesel cars believed to have been equipped with emissions-cheating software, the mass-circulation daily Bild reported on Saturday.

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority or KBA already ordered Daimler last year to recall 700,000 worldwide, including 280,000 in Germany, because of software that lowered the amount of dangerous particles their engines emitted during testing.

That recall—which Daimler is appealing—covered a range of different models, including its Vito, C-Class, V-Class and GLC cars.

But now the KBA has told the carmaker to recall its Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI models built between 2012 and 2015, Bild reported.

Contacted by AFP, a company spokesman confirmed the information.

"An investigation has been under way since April," he said.

The so-called "Dieselgate" scandal erupted in Germany in 2015 when Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen admitted to installing so-called "defeat devices" in 11 million vehicles worldwide that allowed them to cheat emissions testing.

