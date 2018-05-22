German officials order recall of Mercedes diesel vans

Automaker Daimler says it is being told to recall models of its Mercedes-Benz Vito delivery van by Germany's motor vehicle authority, which has ruled that the vehicle's diesel emissions controls do not meet legal requirements.

Daimler said Thursday it was preparing software updates for the vehicles' engine control systems and would carry out the updates at no cost to vehicle owners.

The company added that it disagreed with the vehicle authority's legal assessment and would appeal it. It said, however, that it would adjust the vehicles regardless of the outcome of the legal challenge.

The recall affects Vito models with 1.6 liter diesel engines under the Euro 6 standard. A company news release did not say how many vehicles were affected.

