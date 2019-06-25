June 25, 2019

When is Amazon Prime Day? The date is out—and it's just around the corner

by Charisse Jones, Usa Today

amazon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Amazon Prime Day, when the e-commerce giant offers a Black Friday-like sale in the middle of summer, will take place on July 15 and 16, the company says.

It's the fifth year of the big sale and the first time it will span 48 hours, giving those who are or become members of Amazon's premium subscription service the chance to access deals on more than 1 million items.

With other retailers often launching their own sales to coincide with Amazon's, the company says this year's bargains will pop up as often as every five minutes. It's also promising new product launches by , and, for the first time, there will be specific pages of items produced by local entrepreneurs.

"It's the single largest day that we have of acquiring new members," says Cem Sibay, vice president of Prime. "But what's more important is the engagement by existing members. ... It's considered a core benefit of Prime."

Physical stores will also be part of the event. At Whole Foods, the grocery chain Amazon purchased for $13.7 billion in August 2017, there will be deals on certain items and an extra 10% discount on hundreds of products. Bargains will also be available at Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star locations.

And in the same way Black Friday deals now roll out weeks beforehand, Prime deals are already popping up. A Schwinn special edition is available starting today, as are pairs of Levi jeans customized by New York Giant Sterling Shepard and his wife, model Chanel Iman Shepard.

Explore further

Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods Market, offers $10 off

©2019 USA Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: When is Amazon Prime Day? The date is out—and it's just around the corner (2019, June 25) retrieved 25 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-amazon-prime-day-date-outand.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Designing an Automatic Coolant Monitoring System for CNC Machines

4 hours ago

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

4 hours ago

How does a cooling tower function?

10 hours ago

What is your opinion about using the ELB-REV4 camera module with Simpl

14 hours ago

Choosing a heater band for vacuum system bakeout

Jun 24, 2019

Tensile test: Surface treatment increases the adhesion between tape and a plastic surface?

Jun 22, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration