April 3, 2019

Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods Market, offers $10 off

by Doreen Christensen, Sun Sentinel

Amazon is lowering prices at Whole Foods Market and will offer even more savings for Prime members.

Shoppers will save at least 20 percent on hundreds of items with an emphasis on , the company said in a news release.

For instance, a 12-ounce package of mixed-medley cherry tomatoes will be $3.49; organic rainbow chard will be $1.99 a bunch, among other deals. And, to entice shoppers to become Prime members, customers can get a special $10 off a $20 purchase coupon with an offer found at Amazon.com/WholeFoods10.

Amazon also offers a free 30-day trial at Amazon.com/Prime.

Amazon Prime members will find twice as many deals. Members get an additional 10 percent off 20 deals each week and can save more on at least 300 items regularly stocked in stores.

For instance, in April, Prime members will save an extra $2 on organic asparagus and strawberries, both $2.99 per pound, and will get 40 percent off air-chilled, no-antibiotics whole chickens for $1.79 per pound. Prepared sandwiches and wraps also will be 20 percent off, among other deals.

This is the third time Amazon has cut at the organic grocer.

Amazon first slashed prices at Whole Foods Market in 2017 after completing a speedy $13.7 billion acquisition and immediately cut prices on organic staples, such as apples, eggs, salmon, tilapia, beef, chicken, baby kale and almond butter.

©2019 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

