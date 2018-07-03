Amazon Prime Day: One million deals kick off July 16 with offers at Whole Foods, too

Amazon's fourth annual Prime Day will kick off at 3 p.m. on July 16 and run for 36 hours with more than 1 million offers.

This is Amazon's biggest sale ever, known as Black Friday in July. This year, shoppers can snag offers at Whole Foods Market, the company announced in a news release. There also will be 50 percent more Spotlight Deals this year, too.

There are a few things to do to get ready for the annual deal fest, which celebrates the internet company's founding on July 5, 1994.

Where do I find offers? Go to Amazon.com/PrimeDay.

Not a member? No problem. If you don't want to pay for a $119 annual membership, then, as the sale gets closer, sign up for a free 30-day trial at Amazon.com/Prime to get free access to the sale. Since you have to load a credit card into to get the trial, another option is to opt for the $12.99-a-month Prime membership and stock up on whatever you need for two months and then cancel at the end of the first month. Rinse and repeat as necessary a few times a year.

Download the Amazon app. The free iOS or Android app lets you see offers 24 hours in advance. Click "Today's Deals" then "Upcoming" to see offers. Then, click "Watch This Deal" so you'll be notified and don't miss the sale.

Get a $5 credit: Use the camera feature in the App and get the credit that can be used toward select deals changing every six hours. Go to Amazon.com/app.

Get more free credits. First-time users of Amazon Cash can get a $7.11 credit for loading $30 to your Amazon account at 7-Eleven and a $15 credit for loading $60 at participating stores including Cumberland Farms, Speedway, CVS, Gamestop and others. Click here for $7.11 credit and click here for the $15 credit offer. Both offers end on July 31.

Whole Foods deals: Download the Whole Foods Market app and scan the Prime Code to start saving. Also, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardmembers will get 10 percent back on July 14-17 at Whole Foods Market on up to a total of $400 in purchases. Go to WholeFoodsMarket.com for more info.

Thousands of products will be on sale.

Save $100 on Echo Show, Amazon's new video assistant.

Lowest prices on Amazon brands including 25 percent off furniture and decor from Rivet and Stone & Beam, up to 20 percent off AmazonBasics items, and 30 percent off everyday essentials from Presto!, Mama Bear and Solimo, among others.

Save up to 50 percent on popular movies and TV shows on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray.

Four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents.

Free gameplay on Twitch Prime and a free PC game every day through July 18 on titles such as "Pillars of Eternity" and "Brutal Legend." and in-game loot.

Three months of Kindle Unlimited for 99 cents with a free $10 Prime Day credit with purchase of first Kindle book.

More info on deals will be released as the sale gets closer. As in previous years, expect to score big savings on Amazon Fire tablets, Alexa voice-controlled devices, Kindles, HDTVs, smartphones, electronics, housewares, appliances, jewelry and more. (Last year, deals included the Echo Dot for $35; InstaPots; 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition for $399; Fire 7 tablet for $29.99; Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99; 40 percent on a Kindle Unlimited and Audible memberships.)

Alexa Voice Shopping. Last year, Amazon pushed voice shopping with its assistant, Alexa, offering hot daily deals by asking devices: "Alexa, what are your Prime Day deals?" That will likely be expanded this year.

