Amazon accidentally leaks Prime Day sale date

June 26, 2018 by Doreen Christensen, Sun Sentinel
Amazon's fourth annual Prime Day will be held in July, but the company has yet to reveal exactly when it will be held. Or has it?

TechRadar spotted a promo on an Amazon U.K. site revealing July 16-17 as the dates for the big annual sale.

The promo, which was quickly removed, said the sale would start at noon on July 16 as "an epic day (and a half) of our best deals."

It's never too early to prepare to snag hot deals. This is Amazon's biggest sale of the year, known as Black Friday in July.

Last year, Prime Day was celebrated for 30 hours starting at 9 p.m. on July 10. Stay tuned for when the Seattle-based company officially announces the sale date.

There are a few things to do to get ready for the annual fest, which celebrates the internet company's founding on July 5, 1994.

Where do I find offers? Go to Amazon.com/PrimeDay.

Not a member? No problem. If you don't want to pay for a $119 annual membership, then, as the sale gets closer, sign up for a free 30-day trial at Amazon.com/Prime to get free access to the sale. Since you have to load a credit card into to get the trial, another option is to opt for the $12.99-a-month Prime membership and stock up on whatever you need for two months and then cancel at the end of the first month. Rinse and repeat as necessary a few times a year.

Get free Amazon credits. First-time users of Amazon Cash can get a $7.11 credit for loading $30 to your Amazon account at 7-Eleven and a $15 credit for loading $60 at participating stores including Cumberland Farms, Speedway, CVS, Gamestop and others. Click here for $7.11 credit and click here for the $15 offer. Both offers end on July 31.

Thousands of products will be on sale. Score deals on Amazon Fire tablets, Alexa voice-controlled devices, Kindles, HDTVs, smartphones, electronics, housewares, appliances, jewelry and more. Last year, Amazon pushed voice shopping with Alexa, offering hot daily deals by asking your device: "Alexa, what are your Prime Day deals?" That will likely be expanded this year. Deals included the Echo Dot for $35; InstaPots; 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Amazon Fire TV Edition for $399; Fire 7 tablet for $29.99; Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99; 40 percent on a Kindle Unlimited and Audible memberships.

Download the Amazon app. The free iOS or Android app lets you see offers 24 hours in advance. Click "Today's Deals" then "Upcoming" to see offers. Then, click "Watch This Deal" so you'll be notified and don't miss the sale.

