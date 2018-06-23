Amazon Prime discount coming to all Whole Foods

June 25, 2018 by Ryan Suppe, Usa Today

Coming to a Whole Foods near you: Discounts, if you're an Amazon Prime member that is.

Prime members, who generally pay $119 a year for membership, will receive a at all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods 365 stores nationwide beginning Wednesday, June 27, Amazon announced Monday.

The members-only discount launched this spring and has grown quickly, Amazon said. The company announced in May the first Whole Foods discounts in Florida. Earlier this month the perk was extended to Whole Foods in 10 additional states.

Now all Prime members can take advantage of the discount.

"Our weekly Prime member deals are a hit and we're excited that Prime members across the U.S. will now be able to take advantage of these savings in our stores," said A.C. Gallo, President and COO at Whole Foods Market.

Starting Wednesday, Prime members will receive a 10 percent discount on some sale items and a discount on select items including some meats, fish, fruits and bulk items like nuts and granola.

Discounts and loyalty programs have long been a common strategy among , serving a dual purpose. Discounts lure shoppers in and return visits provide the with data on their shopping habits.

To get the Amazon Prime discount, customers must download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with the Amazon account and then scan the app's Prime code at checkout. Or, customers can give their mobile number to the cashier.

Customers will also receive a discount when they order Whole Foods groceries through Prime Now, Amazon's delivery service for Prime members. Free delivery on orders of at least $35 is available in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Richmond, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Virginia Beach.

Grocery delivery will continue expanding throughout 2018, Amazon said.

