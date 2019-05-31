May 31, 2019

New tool reveals how the different shapes of organisms grow

by John Innes Centre

New tool reveals how the different shapes of organisms grow
Credit: John Innes Centre

A new tool has been created to explain how tissue growth leads to the range of plant and animal forms we see around us.

Developed by a team at the John Innes Centre, the new tool will be extremely useful for people trying to understand how 3-D shapes are generated.

Growth is fundamental to life. By understanding the principles of how tissues grow we can provide essential knowledge that can feed into many different applications, for example improving the shape of crops and organ regeneration.

Using the new tool, Dr. Richard Kennaway and Prof Enrico Coen, from John Innes Centre, found a major difference between the of sheet tissues and bulk tissues.

Sheet tissue is thin in one direction but may be curved in space. Bulk tissue is thick in all three dimensions like an apple. It is much more constrained and less easily deformed.

"It was difficult to predict the shapes you would get by intuition. For example, a cube with growth increasing out from the centre gave an unanticipated ," says Professor Enrico Coen.

Previous theories of growth start with a tissue sheet and have shown how they are deformed to create the shapes we see around us. This new framework is more general and shows how the tissue itself is formed from a combination of a growth rate, that may vary in different regions of the tissue, and a single directionality, called a polarity field. Polarity fields are important for coordinating growth.

Credit: John Innes Centre

The findings of this study have led to the prediction that more directionality is needed to allow tissue sheets of varying lengths and widths to be formed. A second polarity field, at a right angle to the first, has been proposed.

Professor Coen reported "we were surprised how easily you could account for outgrowths and sheets using the new polarity ." We can see the effects of this in nature with the vast range of leaf shapes.

Credit: John Innes Centre

Explore further

Leaves possess a molecular compass
More information: Richard Kennaway et al. Volumetric finite-element modelling of biological growth, Open Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1098/rsob.190057
Journal information: Open Biology

Provided by John Innes Centre
Citation: New tool reveals how the different shapes of organisms grow (2019, May 31) retrieved 31 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-tool-reveals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are Tardigrades so small?

7 hours ago

RAPD - close proximity of primers

May 29, 2019

Can you identify what type of organisms are living in this?

May 28, 2019

Why some ways of increasing pulse increase BP and other ways decrease BP?

May 28, 2019

Controlled release methods

May 27, 2019

Telling the difference between a live and dead cell in a sealed tube

May 26, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration