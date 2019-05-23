May 23, 2019

Researchers create soft, flexible materials with enhanced properties

by Jocelyn Duffy, Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon researchers create soft, flexible materials with enhanced properties
Left: A single liquid metal nanodroplet grafted with polymer chains. Right: Schematic of polymer brushes grafted from the oxide layer of a liquid metal droplet. Credit: Carnegie Mellon University

A team of polymer chemists and engineers from Carnegie Mellon University have developed a new methodology that can be used to create a class of stretchable polymer composites with enhanced electrical and thermal properties. These materials are promising candidates for use in soft robotics, self-healing electronics and medical devices. The results are published in the May 20 issue of Nature Nanotechnology.

In the study, the researchers combined their expertise in foundational science and engineering to devise a method that uniformly incorporates eutectic gallium indium (EGaIn), a metal alloy that is liquid at ambient temperatures, into an elastomer. This created a new material—a highly stretchable, soft, multi-functional composite that has a high level of thermal stability and .

Carmel Majidi, a professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon and director of the Soft Machines Lab, has conducted extensive research into developing new, that can be used for biomedical and other applications. As part of this research, he developed rubber composites seeded with nanoscopic droplets of . The seemed to be promising, but the mechanical mixing technique he used to combine the components yielded materials with inconsistent compositions, and as a result, inconsistent properties.

To surmount this problem, Majidi turned to Carnegie Mellon chemist and J.C. Warner University Professor of Natural Sciences Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, who developed atom transfer (ATRP) in 1994. ATRP, the first and most robust method of controlled polymerization, allows scientists to string together monomers in a piece-by-piece fashion, resulting in highly-tailored polymers with specific properties.

"New materials are only effective if they are reliable. You need to know that your material will work the same way every time before you can make it into a commercial product," said Matyjaszewski. "ATRP has proven to be a powerful tool for creating new materials that have consistent, reliable structures and unique properties."

Majidi, Matyjaszewski and Materials Science and Engineering Professor Michael R. Bockstaller used ATRP to attach monomer brushes to the surface of EGaIn nanodroplets. The brushes were able to link together, forming strong bonds to the droplets. As a result, the liquid metal uniformly dispersed throughout the elastomer, resulting in a material with high elasticity and high thermal conductivity.

Matyjaszewski also noted that after polymer grafting, the crystallization temperature of eGaIn was suppressed from 15 C to -80 C, extending the droplet's liquid phase ¬— and thus its liquid properties—down to very low temperatures.

"We can now suspend liquid metal in virtually any polymer or copolymer in order to tailor their material properties and enhance their performance," said Majidi. "This has not been done before. It opens the door to future materials discovery."

The researchers envision that this process could be used to combine different polymers with liquid metal, and by controlling the concentration of liquid metal, they can control the properties of the materials they are creating. The number of possible combinations is vast, but the researchers believe that with the help of artificial intelligence, their approach could be used to design "made-to-order" elastomer composites that have tailored properties. The result will be a new class of materials that can be used in a variety of applications, including , artificial skin and bio-compatible medical devices.

Explore further

Invisible, stretchable circuits to shape next-gen tech
More information: Jiajun Yan et al, Solution processable liquid metal nanodroplets by surface-initiated atom transfer radical polymerization, Nature Nanotechnology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-019-0454-6
Journal information: Nature Nanotechnology

Provided by Carnegie Mellon University
Citation: Researchers create soft, flexible materials with enhanced properties (2019, May 23) retrieved 23 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-soft-flexible-materials-properties.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Armor vs. Fast Projectiles or Slower Weapons

May 20, 2019

Aluminum and copper -- Galvanic corrosion

May 12, 2019

EPVD: Effect of changing the Thin-film Metal deposition Rate

May 09, 2019

Vapor-Liquid Equilibrium Calculations

May 08, 2019

How to calculate the thickness of a wall of a dewar?

Apr 27, 2019

Thermodynamics in an ion beam?

Apr 18, 2019

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration