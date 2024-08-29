Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) was founded in 1900 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. CMU has approximately 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students. CMU has seven colleges and schools. Most notably is the Carnegie Institute of Technology, Mellon College of Science, School of Computer Science and John Heinz III College. CMU is ranked in the top 200 univerisities world-wide and rated in the top 25 of USA research centers by U.S. News & World Report.

Study identifies keys to success of evidence-based decision making

Evidence-based decision making (EBDM)—using the best available evidence from multiple sources to make informed decisions—is critical to the success of any organization. In a new study, researchers have explored what makes ...

Economics & Business

Aug 26, 2024

0

4

Autonomy boosts college student attendance and performance

A new paper from Carnegie Mellon University indicates that giving students more autonomy leads to better attendance and improved performance. The research was published in the journal Science Advances.

Social Sciences

Jul 31, 2024

0

23

Democratizing air quality data at nearly no cost

Due to the high cost of air quality monitors, many countries don't have the tools in place to regularly monitor pollutants. Without routine measurements, policymakers cannot make evidence-based policy decisions to reduce ...

Environment

May 22, 2024

0

1

