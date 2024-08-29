Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) was founded in 1900 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. CMU has approximately 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students. CMU has seven colleges and schools. Most notably is the Carnegie Institute of Technology, Mellon College of Science, School of Computer Science and John Heinz III College. CMU is ranked in the top 200 univerisities world-wide and rated in the top 25 of USA research centers by U.S. News & World Report.

Address Alumni House 5017 Forbes Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Website http://www.cmu.edu/index.shtml Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnegie_Mellon_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed