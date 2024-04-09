April 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Machine learning method reveals chromosome locations in individual cell nucleus

by Marylee Williams, Carnegie Mellon University

Machine learning method reveals chromosome locations in individual cell nucleus
Overview of the scGHOST framework. a, Schematic of the scGHOST workflow. b, Higashi embeddings are used to identify cells that exhibit the most similarity in the single-cell embedding space. c, Random walks create sparse graphs that portray the most crucial connections among genomic loci. d, Walks are aggregated and fed into a graph embedding model, which generates embeddings for each genomic locus. These embeddings are subsequently clustered and compared to derive a final set of single-cell subcompartment annotations comparable across chromosomes and cells. Credit: Nature Methods (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-024-02230-9

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science have made a significant advancement toward understanding how the human genome is organized inside a single cell. This knowledge is crucial for analyzing how DNA structure influences gene expression and disease processes.

In a paper published by the journal Nature Methods, Ray and Stephanie Lane Professor of Computational Biology Jian Ma and former Ph.D. students Kyle Xiong and Ruochi Zhang introduce scGHOST, a machine learning method that detects subcompartments—a specific type of 3D genome feature in the —and connects them to gene expression patterns.

In human cells, chromosomes aren't arranged linearly but are folded into 3D structures. Researchers are particularly interested in 3D genome subcompartments because they reveal where chromosomes are located spatially inside the nucleus.

"One of the ultimate goals of single-cell biology is to elucidate the connections between cellular structure and function across a wide variety of biological contexts," Ma said. "In this case, we are exploring how chromosome organization within the nucleus correlates with ."

While new technologies allow the study of these structures at the single-cell level, poor data quality can hinder precise understanding. scGHOST addresses this problem by using graph-based machine learning to enhance the data, making it easier to pinpoint and identify how chromosomes are spatially organized. scGHOST builds upon the Higashi method Ma's research group previously developed.

With the ability to accurately identify 3D genome subcompartments, scGHOST adds to the growing array of analysis tools scientists use to delineate the intricate molecular landscape of complex tissues, such as those in the brain. Ma anticipates that scGHOST could open new avenues to understanding gene regulation in health and disease.

More information: Kyle Xiong et al, scGHOST: identifying single-cell 3D genome subcompartments, Nature Methods (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-024-02230-9

Journal information: Nature Methods

Provided by Carnegie Mellon University

Citation: Machine learning method reveals chromosome locations in individual cell nucleus (2024, April 9) retrieved 9 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-machine-method-reveals-chromosome-individual.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Neural network fills in data gaps for spatial analysis of chromosomes
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

8 hours ago

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Mar 30, 2024

Avian flu - A new study led by a team from the University of Maryland

Mar 27, 2024

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 20, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)