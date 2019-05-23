May 23, 2019

Interactive quantum chemistry in virtual reality

by University of Bristol

Interactive quantum chemistry in virtual reality
VR enables human experts to teach neural nets quantum chemistry. Credit: Intangible Realities Laboratory (University of Bristol)

Scientists from the University of Bristol's Intangible Realities Laboratory (IRL) and ETH Zurich have used virtual reality and artificial intelligence algorithms to learn the details of chemical change.

In a cover article published today in The Journal of Physical Chemistry, researchers across the University of Bristol and ETH Zurich describe how advanced interaction and visualisation frameworks using (VR) enable humans to train and accelerate scientific discovery.

The team describe their work designing a state-of-the-art open-source VR software framework which can carry out 'on-the-fly' quantum mechanics calculations.

It allows research scientists to explore sophisticated physics models of complex molecular rearrangements which involve the making and breaking of chemical bonds, the first time that virtual reality has been used to enable such a thing.

The team used their interactive VR system to 'teach' to .

Lead author Silvia Amabilino, who works between the IRL and Bristol's Centre for Computational Chemistry, said "Generating datasets to teach quantum to machines is a longstanding challenge.

"Our results suggest that human intuition, combined with VR, can generate high-quality training data, and thus improve models."

Co-author, Dr. Lars Bratholm, who works between the IRL, the Centre for Computational Chemistry, and the School of Mathematics added: "For most scientific computational workflows, the bottleneck is processing power. But machine learning has created a scenario where the new bottleneck is the ability to quickly generate high-quality data."

Royal Society Research fellow Dr. David Glowacki, who heads up the IRL across Bristol's Department of Computer Science and School of Chemistry, said: "Immersive tools like VR provide an efficient means for humans to express high-level scientific and design insight. As far as we know, this work represents the first time that a VR framework has been used to generate data for training a neural network."

The rise of machine learning and automation across science and society has led to important questions as to the sort of scientific future we should be consciously working to design over the next few decades. Narratives of our emerging future often cast automation as the ultimate end, and it is sometimes unclear where the human fits in.

Professor Markus Reiher from ETH added: "This work shows that advanced visualization and interaction frameworks like VR and AR enable humans to complement automated machine learning approaches and accelerate .

"The paper offers an interesting vision for how science may evolve in the near future, where humans focus their efforts on how to effectively train machines."

Explore further

Explainer: What is quantum machine learning and how can it help us?
More information: Silvia Amabilino et al, Training Neural Nets to Learn Reactive Potential Energy Surfaces using Interactive Quantum Chemistry in Virtual Reality, The Journal of Physical Chemistry A (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpca.9b01006
Journal information: Journal of Physical Chemistry A

Provided by University of Bristol
Citation: Interactive quantum chemistry in virtual reality (2019, May 23) retrieved 23 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-interactive-quantum-chemistry-virtual-reality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Advice for DFT study

May 21, 2019

Cleaning- Here’s where chemistry gets interesting! Because real world application, like safe neutralizations & designing rxns for desirable products

May 21, 2019

How Dihalogens Catalyze Michael Addition Reactions. - NCBI - piectron?

May 20, 2019

Anyone good with organic chem reactions? I find this one really interesting

May 16, 2019

PPM Concentrations

May 15, 2019

PPM Ammonia/pH

May 14, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration