The Journal of Physical Chemistry A is a scientific journal which reports research on the chemistry of molecules - including their dynamics, spectroscopy, kinetics, structure, bonding, and quantum chemistry. It is published weekly by the American Chemical Society. Prior to 1997 the title was simply Journal of Physical Chemistry. Owing to the ever-growing amount of research in the area, in 1997 the journal was split into Journal of Physical Chemistry A (molecular theoretical and experimental physical chemistry) and Journal of Physical Chemistry B (solid state, soft matter, liquids,...). Beginning in 2007, the latter underwent a further split, with Journal of Physical Chemistry C now being dedicated to the burgeoning fields of nanotechnology, molecular electronics, and related subjects.

Publisher
American Chemical Society
Website
http://pubs.acs.org/journal/jpcafh
Impact factor
2.732 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Physical Chemistry A

A new tool for modeling materials

Thermoset polymers made with composite materials give us everything from concrete bridge reinforcements to jet airplane wings to fiberglass boat hulls, and Philippe Geubelle's mission is to make these composites using methods ...

Materials Science

Jun 27, 2024

0

0

Identifying organic compounds with visible light

Researchers from the Universidad de Santiago de Chile and the University of Notre Dame, working with machine learning, have devised a method to identify organic compounds based on the refractive index at a single optical ...

Analytical Chemistry

report

Mar 17, 2023

0

104

Dying stars could seed interstellar medium with carbon nanotubes

Evidence suggests that carbon nanotubes, tiny tubes consisting of pure carbon, could be forged in the envelopes of dust and gas surrounding dying stars. The findings propose a simple, yet elegant mechanism for the formation ...

Nanophysics

Jun 17, 2022

0

424

page 1 from 7