May 22, 2019

Global temperature change attributable to external factors, confirms new study

by University of Oxford

global warming
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers at the University of Oxford have confirmed that human activity and other external factors are responsible for the rise in global temperature. While this has been the consensus of the scientific community for a long time, uncertainty remained around how natural ocean-cycles might be influencing global warming over the course of multiple decades. The answer we can now give is: very little to none.

In a new study, published in the Journal of Climate, researchers at the Environmental Change Institute looked at observed ocean and land temperature data since 1850. Apart from human-induced factors such as greenhouse gas concentrations, other occurrences such as , solar activity and air pollution peaks were included in the analysis. The findings demonstrated that slow-acting ocean cycles do not explain the long-term changes in , which includes several decades of accelerated or slowed warming.

'We can now say with confidence that human factors like greenhouse gas emissions and particulate pollution, along with year-to-year changes brought on by natural phenomenon like volcanic eruptions or the El Niño, are sufficient to explain virtually all of the long-term changes in temperature,' says study lead author Dr. Karsten Haustein. 'The idea that oceans could have been driving the climate in a colder or warmer direction for multiple decades in the past, and therefore will do so in the future, is unlikely to be correct.'

The study showed that global warming that occurred during the 'early warming' period (1915—1945) was in fact caused by external factors as well. Formerly, it had been largely attributed to natural ocean temperature changes, which is why there has been uncertainty over how much of is influenced by unpredictable natural factors.

'Our study showed that there are no hidden drivers of global mean temperature,' says co-author Dr. Friederike Otto. 'The temperature change we observe is due to the drivers we know. This sounds boring, but sometimes boring results are really important. In this case, it means we will not see any surprises when these drivers—such as gas emissions—change. In good news, this means when go down, temperatures will do so as predicted; the bad news is there is nothing that saves us from temperatures going up as forecasted if we fail to drastically cut .'

Explore further

Role of 'natural factors' on recent climate change underestimated, research shows
More information: Karsten Haustein et al, A limited role for unforced internal variability in 20th century warming., Journal of Climate (2019). DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-18-0555.1
Journal information: Journal of Climate

Provided by University of Oxford
Citation: Global temperature change attributable to external factors, confirms new study (2019, May 22) retrieved 22 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-global-temperature-attributable-external-factors.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

7 hours ago

New study about the rise in global sea levels

10 hours ago

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 19, 2019

15/05/2019 am, M7.5 New Ireland, PNG

May 19, 2019

Heat Storage Capacity of CO2 molecules

May 18, 2019

Why does air rise in the water cycle?

May 18, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

grandpa
1 hour ago
It is also clear from the data, that the low carbon dioxide levels of the last few million years has led to wild temperature swings and ice ages. Getting back to 400 to 500 ppm will be good for the earth ecosystem. Please see the following image for temperature and carbon dioxide levels the last 3 million years. https://www.googl...U_R9kBM:
2
Report Block
julianpenrod
46 minutes ago
Among other things, actually, the article does not state that manmade effects in the air are to blame for changes in climate. It only says that oceanic causes cannot be used to explain most of the changes in climate, but it also allows things like volcanic eruptions, "el Nino" and such to be blamed.
In fact, though, it is chemtrails causing the changes in the behavior of the atmosphere. They began invisible in the early Fifties, but already caused the number of tornadoes to skyrocket from a nearly constant 180 to nine or more times that number now. In 1997, chemtrails became visible, apparently because the air became saturated with chemical. The major changes attributed to "climate change' have happened since 1997.
-1
Report Block
Old_C_Code
7 minutes ago
it is chemtrails causing the changes


Insane baloney. We've seen contrails (condensation trails) in jets since they existed. Basic physics of a hot turbine in wet air. Your chem trails are true delusion. Take your meds.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration