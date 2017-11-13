New index shows human-induced global warming is happening faster than ever

November 15, 2017
global warming
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Human-induced global warming is happening faster than ever and accelerating, according to a new measurement index developed by an international team that includes the Director of Victoria University of Wellington's New Zealand Climate Change Research Institute, Professor Dave Frame.

The researchers' real-time Global Warming Index will be updated continuously on the website www.globalwarmingindex.org and provides improved scientific context for stabilisation targets, with the potential to reduce climate policy volatility.

The index and its data have been announced in a paper for the Nature research journal Scientific Reports.

Warming exceeded 1°C above mid-nineteenth-century levels in 2017 and is increasing at a rate that leaves little time to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, say the researchers.

"Global temperatures may be pushed up temporarily by El Niño events or down by volcanic eruptions," says Dr Karsten Haustein from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, lead author of the paper. "We combine temperature observations with measurements of drivers of to provide an up-to-date estimate of the contribution of human influence to global warming."

The level of human-induced warming reached 1.02°C above the average for 1850–79 in November 2017 (with a 5-95 percent uncertainty range of 0.89–1.20°C) based on the HadCRUT4 temperature dataset from the UK Met Office, or 1.08°C when estimated using a version of HadCRUT4 that interpolates over poorly sampled regions such as the Arctic.

"This Global Warming Index has been increasing continuously since the nineteenth century, with no pause in recent decades," says Dr Haustein. "It has risen at a rate of 0.16°C per decade over the past 20 years, and is expected to average 0.96°C above 1850–79 for the decade 2010–2019. Worryingly, it appears to be accelerating, despite the recent slowdown in carbon dioxide emissions, because of trends in other pollutants, notably methane."

Professor Frame says: "A robust, continuously updated index of human-induced warming— the only component of we have any control over—is essential to monitor progress toward meeting temperature goals. We hope the Global Warming Index will provide this essential information to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change [UNFCCC] process.

"Using our , as well as www.climateclock.net, in conjunction with carbon budget estimates based on current emissions, the remaining time until we cross the anthropogenic target of 1.5°C or 2°C can be monitored continuously."

Explore further: New hope for limiting warming to 1.5 C

Related Stories

New hope for limiting warming to 1.5 C

September 18, 2017

Significant emission reductions are required if we are to achieve one of the key goals of the Paris Agreement, and limit the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5°C; a new Oxford University partnership warns.

Understanding multi-decadal global warming rate changes

June 14, 2017

Despite persistently increasing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the 20th and early 21st centuries, the globally averaged surface temperature has shown distinct multi-decadal fluctuations since 1900, including two weak ...

Global index proposed to avoid delays on climate policies

August 4, 2015

Professor David Frame, Director of Victoria's Climate Change Research Institute (CCRI), has co-authored a paper published today in the high profile international scientific journal Nature Climate Change. The paper argues ...

Oceans are warming rapidly, study says

June 30, 2017

More than 90 percent of the Earth's energy imbalance (EEI) in the climate system is sequestered in the ocean, and consequently, the ocean heat content (OHC) is increasing. Therefore, OHC is one of the most important indicators ...

Recommended for you

Simulating a meat-free America

November 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—A pair of researchers affiliated with both Virginia Polytechnic Institute and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has conducted an intriguing exercise—simulating the impact on the American diet and changes in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.