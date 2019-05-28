May 28, 2019

German prosecutors raid Porsche in corruption probe

The Stuttgart offices of German sports car maker Porsche were raided on Tuesday
The Stuttgart offices of German sports car maker Porsche were raided on Tuesday

Prosecutors in Stuttgart said they raided German sports car maker and Volkswagen subsidiary Porsche on Tuesday on suspicion that an auditor was bribed to pass information to the company's tax advisor.

The investigators suspect that "an official from the Stuttgart business audit office revealed to a tax advisor of Porsche AG and accepted benefits in exchange," they said in a statement.

Almost 200 police and prosecutors searched the luxury carmaker's offices, tax collectors' offices, a tax advisor's and private homes in and around Stuttgart for paper and .

On top of the bribery probe, investigators suspect the company made "unjustified" and "disproportionately large" payments to a former works council member.

Six people, including some from the company leadership, "may have committed fraud against Porsche AG" they said.

Earlier this month, Porsche agreed to pay a fine of 535 million euros ($669 million) over its role in the separate "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

Its parent Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting in the lab than on the road.

Explore further

Porsche fined 535 mn euros over diesel cheating

© 2019 AFP

Citation: German prosecutors raid Porsche in corruption probe (2019, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-german-prosecutors-raid-porsche-corruption.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

I'm confused about the effect of gravity anomalies on sea height

44 minutes ago

Wet wheel and conservation of momentum

1 hour ago

At what wind speed will salt water "boil"?

2 hours ago

Calculate combined friction on multiple different surfaces?

3 hours ago

Is entropy subjective?

4 hours ago

Thermodynamics: Gas Expansion with Piston Friction

17 hours ago

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration