Porsche recalls car model aimed at the very young

May 22, 2018
German car maker Porsche has recalled a wooden toy car for children due to a possible choking hazard
German car maker Porsche has recalled a wooden toy car for children due to a possible choking hazard

Luxury German automaker Porsche on Tuesday ordered a recall of a recent model, citing safety hazards for joyriding operators and offering full refunds.

About 1,700 units of the wooden toy car, "My First Porsche," which measure four inches by two inches (10 cm x 5 cm), were sold in the United States, along with another 330 in Canada, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the commission, the wheels and axles can detach, "causing a choking hazard to young children."

There have been no reported injuries or incidents, the agency said .

The toy is intended for children aged one year and up and bears the Stuttgart automaker's famed crest on the hood and was sold at Porsche dealerships and online since 2015.

Porsche and its parent company Volkswagen have been rocked by scandal since 2015, when the company admitted to illegally configuring 11 million diesel cars worldwide to emit dangerous levels of nitrogen oxide but hide this during emissions testing.

Former CEO Martin Winterkorn was indicted earlier this month in the United States, where federal prosecutors say he knowingly directed the company's "dieselgate" scheme beginning as early as May 2014.

Explore further: German police raid Porsche execs in diesel probe

Related Stories

German police raid Porsche execs in diesel probe

April 18, 2018

German police raided the offices of Porsche and Audi Wednesday as part of a fraud probe against two top Porsche executives and a former employee of the luxury carmaker in connection with the diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Porsche workers snap up bonuses of nearly 10,000 euros

March 21, 2018

German luxury carmaker Porsche on Wednesday said it would pay workers a special bonus of up to 9,656 euros ($11,800) each to celebrate a record year, even as the industry grapples with a series of scandals.

Recommended for you

What can snakes teach us about engineering friction?

May 21, 2018

If you want to know how to make a sneaker with better traction, just ask a snake. That's the theory driving the research of Hisham Abdel-Aal, Ph.D., an associate teaching professor from Drexel University's College of Engineering ...

Flexible, highly efficient multimodal energy harvesting

May 21, 2018

A 10-fold increase in the ability to harvest mechanical and thermal energy over standard piezoelectric composites may be possible using a piezoelectric ceramic foam supported by a flexible polymer support, according to Penn ...

Self-assembling 3-D battery would charge in seconds

May 17, 2018

The world is a big place, but it's gotten smaller with the advent of technologies that put people from across the globe in the palm of one's hand. And as the world has shrunk, it has also demanded that things happen ever ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.