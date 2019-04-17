April 17, 2019

Meteor seen blazing through skies over East Coast

by The Associated Press

Residents along the East Coast have reported seeing a meteor blazing across the nighttime sky.

Multiple report the American Meteor Society said it received 360 reports on Tuesday about a meteor or fireball seen from Vermont to South Carolina.

According to the society, the fireball traveled from north to south and plunged into the Atlantic Ocean in front of Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Scott Rudlosky is a physical scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He says a satellite-based instrument confirmed the meteor. The instrument was launched into orbit about two years ago to help the National Weather Service track .

The society says several thousand meteors appear in the Earth's atmosphere each day and many of them occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions and are masked by daylight.

