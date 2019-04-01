April 1, 2019

Meteor likely cause of bright flash in Florida night sky

The National Weather Service says a bright flash across the Florida night sky over the weekend was likely a falling meteor.

News outlets report people in southern Georgia and the Big Bend area of northern Florida reported seeing a flash shortly before midnight Saturday. The National Weather Service in Charleston confirmed a "detected the released light from the suspected fireball" over a spot about 35 miles (56.32 kilometers) east of Tallahassee just before midnight.

The Tallahassee office released a loop in which the meteor briefly blinks as a purple dot. It's unclear where the meteor landed.

Saturday's flash followed meteor sightings across the southeast early Friday. The American Meteor Society says more than 150 reports were recorded in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Explore further

Nearly 200 report fireball streaking across Northeast sky

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Meteor likely cause of bright flash in Florida night sky (2019, April 1) retrieved 1 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-meteor-bright-florida-night-sky.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Existence of conserved stress-energy

18 minutes ago

Calc 2 Sum of Alternating Geometric Series

20 minutes ago

Copenhagen: Restriction on knowledge or restriction on ontology?

22 minutes ago

Volume of light

27 minutes ago

Proving the effects of gravity by using the scientific method

30 minutes ago

Adjoint Diffusion Equation

30 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration