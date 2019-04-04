April 4, 2019

Almost 500 people in southeastern US report meteor

This image provided by Pat Branch, shows a meteor over the skies of Green Pond, S.C. Hundreds of people in eight states reported seeing a slow and bright fireball early morning on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Most reports to the American Meteorology Society came from North Carolina and South Carolina. Reports indicate the meteor traveled west to east. (Pat Branch via AP)

For almost 500 people in the southeastern United States, getting up early Thursday was its own reward.

Some 495 people in eight states reported seeing a slow and bright fireball about 6:50 a.m. Most reports to the American Meteor Society came from North Carolina and South Carolina.

The group says it also received reports from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Reports indicate the meteor traveled west to east, ending its flight east of Ivanhoe.

A week earlier, the AMS received over 260 reports from people in 14 states about a fireball above the Ashokan Reservoir in New York.

Meteors peak in April. They're pieces of rock that vaporize when they enter the Earth's atmosphere and turn into streaks of light.

