March 17, 2016

Early morning meteor lights up Britain's skies

A bright "fireball" meteor has lit up British skies.

Co-founder of the U.K. Meteor Observation Network Richard Kacerek said Thursday that the meteor shone almost as brightly as a full moon.

He said it was viewed at about 3:15 a.m. over parts of Britain and was also seen in France and the Netherlands.

Kacerek said it was the largest meteor the group has seen since it started operating four years ago. He said it was seen on eight of the group's 25 cameras throughout Britain.

There were numerous social media reports about the meteor.

