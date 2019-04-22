April 22, 2019 report
Light-based computer hardware that can compete with silicon
A team of researchers at NTT Corporation has developed a way to use light-based computer hardware that allows it to to compete with silicon. In their paper published in the journal Nature Photonics, the group describes their research, the devices they created and how well they worked.
Computer scientists have known for some time that the era of increasing computer speed by modifying silicon-based computer parts is coming to an end. To that end, many have turned to quantum computing as the way to speed up computers—but to date, such efforts have not led to useful machines and there is no guarantee they ever will. Because of that, others in the computer business are looking for other options, such as using light to move data around inside of computers instead of electrons. Currently, light is generally only used to carry data long distances. In this new effort, the researchers report that they have developed computing devices based partially on light that performed as well as electron-based hardware.
The idea of using only light as a data medium in computer hardware is still a long way off—instead, engineers are focusing on using light in areas where it seems feasible and electrons everywhere else. Because of that computer devices must be able to convert between the two mediums, a problem that until now has prevented such devices from being built. Prior efforts have required too much power to be feasible and the conversion process has been too slow. To get around both problems, the researchers developed a new kind of photonic crystal that was able to diffuse light in a way that allowed it to follow a designated path on demand and to also be absorbed when needed to be used for generating current. The crystal was also able to work in reverse.
The researchers report that they were able to create electrical-to-optical devices as well was optical-to-electrical devices. They then used the devices they built to make an electro-optical modulator that ran at 40 Gbps and used just 42 attojoules per bit. They also built a photoreceiver that ran at 10 Gbps, which they note, did not require an amplifier. Next, the team combined the two devices to create a transistor.
The work done by the team demonstrates that it is possible to build hybrid electro-optical devices that are capable of competing with silicon-based devices, and perhaps someday soon, overtaking them.
Explore further
© 2019 Science X Network
User comments
Well, that is one way forward. But I still think it will always be a relatively trivial way forward compared to the improvements that can be achieved via spintronics. Now, if only someone would kindly just finally get spintronics off the drawing board and into the real world .....
I am very surprise for the miraculous experience and wonders of Dr Wealthy that have been spreading on the Internet and worldwide, How he marvelously helped people all over the world to restored back their lost lovers I contacted him after going through so many testimonies from different people how he help to bring back their ex husband i was deeply in love with my husband and he was with me but suddenly one day he broke up with me. I tried everything but nothing seemed to workout, I thought it was going to be over forever.I never believed in spells but I was so desperate I thought I got nothing else to loose. I started searching for different spell casters and I finally found Great Robinson spell home who helped me through the process and I eventually got my husband back and we are so happy together. I am so grateful to him. If you ever need a spell caster who can get you ex back then contact him on [wealthylovespell@gmail.com]
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more