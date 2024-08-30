Nature Photonics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Nature Publishing Group. The journal covers research related to optoelectronics, laser science, imaging, communications, and other aspects of photonics and was established in January 2007. Nature Photonics publishes review articles, research papers, News and Views pieces, and research highlights summarizing the latest scientific findings in optoelectronics. This is complemented by a mix of articles dedicated to the business side of the industry covering areas such as technology commercialization and market analysis. The editor-in-chief is Oliver Graydon.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
Country
United Kingdom
History
2007-present
Website
http://www.nature.com/naturephotonics
Impact factor
26.442 (2010)

Researchers develop energy-efficient optical neural networks

EPFL researchers have published a programmable framework that overcomes a key computational bottleneck of optics-based artificial intelligence systems. In a series of image classification experiments, they used scattered ...

