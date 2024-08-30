Nature Photonics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Nature Publishing Group. The journal covers research related to optoelectronics, laser science, imaging, communications, and other aspects of photonics and was established in January 2007. Nature Photonics publishes review articles, research papers, News and Views pieces, and research highlights summarizing the latest scientific findings in optoelectronics. This is complemented by a mix of articles dedicated to the business side of the industry covering areas such as technology commercialization and market analysis. The editor-in-chief is Oliver Graydon.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Country United Kingdom History 2007-present Website http://www.nature.com/naturephotonics Impact factor 26.442 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA