April 15, 2019

How bugs overcome host defenses

by Leigh Macmillan, Vanderbilt University

bacteria
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Bacterial pathogens must acquire nutrient metals from the host to survive and cause disease. To counter infection, hosts attempt to starve bacteria by hiding metals away in a process called "nutritional immunity." Bacteria are wily foes though, and they change in order to survive metal starvation.

In a series of studies, Eric Skaar, Ph.D., and colleagues have characterized how A. baumannii—a leading cause of ventilator-associated pneumonia—responds to zinc starvation.

The researchers discovered that during zinc starvation, A. baumannii increases expression of the gene for a -modifying protein they named ZrlA. They show that missing the gene for ZrlA had leaky cell walls, and that these defects sensitized A. baumannii to antibiotics in vitro and in an animal model of pneumonia. They also discovered metabolic changes in A. baumannii in response to zinc starvation.

The studies, published in Cell Reports and Cell Chemical Biology, highlight the therapeutic potential of targeting proteins that respond to metal starvation, such as ZrlA, to treat bacterial infections.

Explore further

Molecular network boosts drug resistance and virulence in hospital-acquired bacterium
More information: Zachery R. Lonergan et al. An Acinetobacter baumannii, Zinc-Regulated Peptidase Maintains Cell Wall Integrity during Immune-Mediated Nutrient Sequestration, Cell Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2019.01.089

Jiefei Wang et al. Multi-metal Restriction by Calprotectin Impacts De Novo Flavin Biosynthesis in Acinetobacter baumannii, Cell Chemical Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.chembiol.2019.02.011

Journal information: Cell Reports , Cell Chemical Biology

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: How bugs overcome host defenses (2019, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-bugs-host-defenses.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

20 minutes ago

Do you have higher chances of having cancer if you get injured more?

25 minutes ago

Why does this ant react like this?

9 hours ago

How does the energy from ATP get to converted to mechanical energy?

14 hours ago

David Goodsell, Biological Illustrator

Apr 14, 2019

What sort of culling of visual information does the brain do?

Apr 14, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration