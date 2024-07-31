Cell Chemical Biology (previously, Chemistry & Biology) publishes reports of novel investigations in all areas at the interface of chemistry and biology. Chemistry & Biology strongly encourages submission of articles in which chemical tools are used to provide unique insight into biological function and mechanism. Studies that illustrate the underlying chemistry of biological processes will also be viewed favorably. Other relevant studies of interest to chemists and biologists will also be considered. In general, to be considered suitable for publication in this journal, investigations that primarily have a genetic, computational, or theoretical focus must contain substantiating experimental data. All articles should not only be of significance to the immediate field but should also be of interest to our diverse readership from the broad chemical-biology community.

Publisher Cell Press Website http://www.cell.com/chemistry-biology/ Impact factor 5.838 (5.838)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA