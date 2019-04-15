April 15, 2019

The arrestin-GPCR connection

by Sanjay Mishra, Vanderbilt University

mutation
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) are the "inbox" of environmental messages in mammalian cells. Because of their central role in signaling pathways, mutations resulting in abnormal GPCR functions cause a wide variety of diseases. Therefore, GPCRs are the most intensively studied drug targets.

After activation, GPCRs need to be deactivated by enzymes called GPCR kinases and a family of proteins called arrestins. Intriguingly, while there are hundreds of GPCR subtypes, mammals have only four arrestins. One region where arrestin subtypes differ is the protein's "finger loop" in the center of the receptor-binding surface.

Now in a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, Vsevolod Gurevich, Ph.D., and colleagues show that a glycine residue at the beginning of the finger loop is critical for the arrestin-GPCR interaction.

Their work demonstrates that the ability of arrestin to "mold" itself to fit into the GPCR complex is more important for receptor binding than the actual protein sequence in other arrestin elements.

Explore further

How proteins find one another
More information: Chen Zheng et al. Critical role of the finger loop in arrestin binding to the receptors, PLOS ONE (2019). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0213792
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: The arrestin-GPCR connection (2019, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-arrestin-gpcr.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Orbital Slingshot and Conservation of Momentum Confusion

3 hours ago

Wavelength of photons

3 hours ago

What makes a light source "brighter?"

5 hours ago

Extend Magnetic Field Density from magnetic object's surface?

9 hours ago

Why can an electron go through PVC insulator

13 hours ago

Can Fleming's left hand rule be used for induced currents?

16 hours ago

More from General Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration