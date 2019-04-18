April 18, 2019

Amazonian soils mapped using indicator species

by University of Turku

Amazonian soils mapped using indicator species
Gabriela Zuquim identifying a fern in Amazonian rainforest. Credit: Ricardo Braga Neto

Understanding the ecology and distributions of species in Amazonia is hampered by lack of information about environmental conditions, such as soils. Plant occurrence data are typically more abundant than soil samples in poorly known areas, and researchers from Finland and Brazil have now developed a method that uses both plant and soil data to produce a map of soil properties.

Amazonia is a vast rainforest area that is both megadiverse and poorly known. Field measurements of environmental factors, such as soils, are few and far between, so maps depicting habitat characteristics that are relevant for and animals suffer from low accuracy.

To overcome this problem, researchers from the University of Turku in Finland and the National Institute of Amazonian Research (INPA) and the Federal University of Alagoas (UFAL) in Brazil decided to take advantage of plant occurrence data in addition to soil data.

"These results are also relevant in the context of global warming: species need to track climatically suitable areas, but they will only be able to establish if also soils are suitable. Information about soils is needed to identify and protect the suitable areas of both the present and the future," says postdoctoral researcher Juliana Stropp from UFAL.

Researchers Utilised Digital Herbarium Databases

Already for a long time, the Amazon research team of the University of Turku has been collecting field data on ferns to utilise them as indicators of soil and forest types in Amazonia.

Amazonian soils mapped using indicator species
Gabriel Moulatlet (right) collecting a soil sample. Credit: Hanna Tuomisto.

"Thanks to perseverance in the work, we now have the field information needed to convert fern species occurrence data to an estimate of soil properties," says Professor of Plant Ecology Hanna Tuomisto, leader of the Amazon research team of the University of Turku.

Generations of botanists have made expeditions to Amazonia and brought back plant specimens that are deposited in herbaria all over the world. With GBIF and other online portals, the data are now easily accessible.

"Therefore, we thought that perhaps we can use these haphazard fern occurrences to derive estimates of soil properties, put them together with the actually measured soil data, and produce a new soil map," says Postdoctoral Researcher Gabriela Zuquim from the University of Turku, who led the study.

The researchers' plan worked. The mapping was based on 2,600 soil sampling points and more than 30,000 fern records from digital databases. In a nutshell, the method consists of five steps: compiling the available data, determining soil optima for the species, estimating soil properties for sites that have plant occurrence records but no data, interpolating between all data points, and validating the map. Validation using an independent set of suggested that the map is accurate enough to be used as a digital layer in species distribution and habitat modeling.

Amazonian soils mapped using indicator species
Different fern species require different kinds of soil to grow, so their presence can be used to deduce site conditions. Credit: Gabriela Zuquim

Explore further

Researchers found unexpected biogeographical boundaries in Amazonia
More information: Gabriela Zuquim et al, Making the most of scarce data: Mapping soil gradients in data‐poor areas using species occurrence records, Methods in Ecology and Evolution (2019). DOI: 10.1111/2041-210X.13178
Journal information: Methods in Ecology and Evolution

Provided by University of Turku
Citation: Amazonian soils mapped using indicator species (2019, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-amazonian-soils-indicator-species.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The at-home DNA test craze is putting us all at risk

10 hours ago

New Mini-MRI in the Works

18 hours ago

Facts and latest research about stress when it comes to jobs/work

Apr 17, 2019

CRISPR against cancer in human trial

Apr 16, 2019

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

Apr 16, 2019

How does the energy from ATP get to converted to mechanical energy?

Apr 15, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration