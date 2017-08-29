August 29, 2017

Partnering with soil microbes essential to plant and animal life

by American Society of Agronomy

Soils can be extraordinarily biodiverse and differ widely in the kinds of microbial communities that inhabit them. As our understanding of what governs these differences grows, we can make better choices to protect and regenerate our soils' biodiversity. And without a vibrant soil microbial community, humans would not be able to depend on soil for food and other ecosystem services.

The "Life Underground: Who, Where, Why?" lecture planned at the Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL, will address this important topic. The presentation will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 8:40 AM. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Kate Scow, UC Davis, will present the lecture, which is part of the Nyle Brady Frontiers of Soil Science Lectureship.

"A soil's biodiversity is influenced by many factors, both in the environment—such as and climate—and as a result of human practices," says Scow. "Given that a healthy soil is a living soil, understanding who lives where and why will help us find ways to protect and regenerate our soils."

