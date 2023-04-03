The American Society of Agronomy (ASA) is a scientific and professional society of agronomists and scientists of related disciplines, principally in the United States but with a large number of non-U.S. members as well. It was founded in 1907 with the objective of 'the increase and dissemination of knowledge concerning soils, crops, and the conditions affecting them.' One of its founding members was Charles Piper, who would become its president in 1914. The first president was Mark A. Carlton and the first annual meeting was held in Washington, D.C., in 1908. Two daughter societies were subsequently formed, the Soil Science Society of America and the Crop Science Society of America. The ASA is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, and publishes a number of scientific journals. The ASA holds annual meetings attended by thousands of its members.

Study measures early detection of aging in seeds

Aging is a part of life, and plants are no exception. The life cycle of a plant is felt in gene banks that store plant materials, such as seeds. Plant materials in gene banks may be accessed by farmers, researchers, conservationists, ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Apr 3, 2023

How drought impacts corn yields

Corn is a classic American crop. First cultivated in North America thousands of years ago, it now blankets American farmland from coast to coast. The U.S. grows more corn than any other country. And the grain is used for ...

Ecology

Mar 6, 2023

Using biochar to remove antibiotics from wastewater

To feed the world's growing population, farmers need to grow a lot of crops. Crops need water to grow and thrive, and the water used to irrigate crops makes up an estimated 70% of global freshwater use. But many areas across ...

Biotechnology

Feb 20, 2023

Improving wildfire predictions with soil science

Severe wildfires have become annual events in the United States. The years 2020 and 2021 were the worst in wildfire history in California. Other states—and countries—are at risk as well. Climate change is making wildfires ...

Earth Sciences

Feb 7, 2023

Road salt found to impact groundwater year-round

For many parts of the United States, winter weather can impact road conditions. To reduce hazardous conditions caused by snow and ice, many counties, municipalities, homeowners, and others use deicers. Salt is the most common ...

Earth Sciences

Jan 23, 2023

How do tidal marshes store carbon?

Tidal marshes are wetlands that are covered with incoming tidal water twice a day. These marshes may be as small as narrow fringe along a tidal creek or miles across in estuaries with adjacent flat landscapes. There are nearly ...

Ecology

Jan 3, 2023

Soil sensor yields beneficial information for farmers

If you're a gardener, you know that planting seeds in the ground doesn't always mean you'll have a good yield at the end of growing season. On a personal level, this can be disappointing. Farmers are in charge of growing ...

Biotechnology

Nov 14, 2022

A lasting impact: Microplastics settling into soil

Whether we like it or not, plastic is a major part of our lives. The production and use of plastics has been found to create a problem because "microplastics" are accumulating in our soils.

Earth Sciences

Oct 31, 2022

