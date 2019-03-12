Researchers look at ways to improve standard braking systems

March 14, 2019 by Patty Wellborn, University of British Columbia
New technology accelerates the science of deceleration
UBCO School of Engineering researcher Mohammad Arjmand examines the new polymer-based brake pad which could revolutionize braking systems in cars and trains. Credit: UBC Okanagan

While it's not a case of reinventing the wheel, researchers are looking at ways to improve standard braking equipment on trains and cars.

By mixing into polymer-based brakes, a group of researchers at UBC Okanagan, Sharif University of Technology in Iran and the University of Toronto were able to design brakes that are self-lubricating.

These new and improved brakes can prevent wear-and-tear and have better frictional properties than brakes currently on the market, explains School of Engineering Assistant Professor Mohammad Arjmand.

"No researcher in Canada is currently working in this area," says Arjmand, one of the lead researchers on the project, "and the work is very important for the automotive and railroad industries."

Brake pad materials are typically available in three categories: metallic, ceramic and organic. All have benefits and weaknesses inherent to their design such as cost, durability, noise, slow response time, or increased temperature during usage, he adds.

According to statistics from the US Department of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the failure of vehicle components accounts for nearly two per cent of crashes and about 22 per cent of vehicle component faults are caused by -related problems.

"This new research looks at things like composite breakdown during , durability, friction and wear testing," says Arjmand. "Our findings show that the newly designed carbon fibre polymer brakes represent an acceleration in the science of deceleration and could be a real boon for the industry and consumers alike."

Arjmand says the new technology can lead to smaller brake pads that are more efficient and cost-effective since the small pads can withstand greater friction and temperatures.

"As we continue to develop nanomaterials and mix them with polymers to develop multifunctional composite cocktails that can address issues such as friction, wear, and heat distribution at the , we will continue to help the industry evolve."

These discoveries are helping make cars and trains more affordable, efficient and functional, he adds.

The research was recently published in Wear.

Explore further: Fabric the reinforcer

More information: Farhad Ahmadijokani et al, Frictional behavior of resin-based brake composites: Effect of carbon fibre reinforcement, Wear (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.wear.2018.12.098

Related Stories

Fabric the reinforcer

February 20, 2019

Scientists from the National University of Science and Technology (MISIS) have tested experimental composite materials for aircraft brakes, developed by PJSC Aviation Corporation "Rubin." New materials, reinforced by carbon ...

Lifting the brakes on fuel efficiency

April 18, 2014

The work of a research leader at Michigan Technological University is attracting attention from Michigan's Governor as well as automotive companies around the world. Xiaodi "Scott" Huang of Michigan Tech's Department of Materials ...

Wonder Wedge on Wheels — Braking Without Hydraulics

September 26, 2005

With its EWB (Electronic Wedge Brake), Siemens is aiming for a revolution in braking system technology for passenger cars. Compared to today’s hydraulic brakes, the EWB is more efficient, responds faster, requires far less ...

Recommended for you

Minor genetic change creates unattractive female moths

March 14, 2019

Sex pheromones are chemical compounds released by an organism to attract potential mates. For moths in particular these sex pheromones are very important for mate recognition, as they rely completely on scent signal rather ...

Evidence of self-forming waterfalls reported

March 14, 2019

A trio of researchers with the University of Nevada, Reno, the California Institute of Technology and GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reports evidence that suggests some waterfalls self-form in the absence of external ...

Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku

March 14, 2019

Along the tropical coastline of Okinawa, Japan, farmers raise rows of delectable seaweed and harvest thousands of tons of the crop each year. Unfortunately, scientists predict that pollution and rising ocean temperatures ...

Researchers make important cell division discovery

March 14, 2019

Researchers at the University of Dundee have provided important new insights into the regulation of cell division, which may ultimately lead to a better understanding of cancer progression.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.