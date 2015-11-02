November 2, 2015

Gov't to add automatic braking to 5-star car safety rating

byJoan Lowy

The government is adding automatic braking to its five-star safety rating system designed to help consumers identify the most important safety technologies to look for in new cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said automatic braking will be added to the ratings beginning with 2018 model cars.

The agency announced in September that it had reached voluntary agreements with 10 automakers to include the technology as standard in new cars, but offered no timeline.

The systems use sensors to warn of an and, if the driver does not apply the , engage the brakes automatically.

Accident investigators estimate automatic braking could prevent or mitigate an estimated 80 percent of rear-end collisions that cause about 1,700 deaths and a half-million injuries annually.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Gov't to add automatic braking to 5-star car safety rating (2015, November 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-govt-automatic-star-car-safety.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Automakers commit to put automatic brakes in all cars
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)